MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes $7.42 Million Position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 187,717 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.14. 1,605,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,949. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. Toll Brothers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

