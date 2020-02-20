MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,887 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 30.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23,181 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

NYSE SSD traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $84.99. The stock had a trading volume of 191,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.65.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $86,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,166.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

