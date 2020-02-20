MetaHash Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.78 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and $5.78 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.12 or 0.02975573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00229358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00147714 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,847,108,129 coins and its circulating supply is 1,683,123,874 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

#MetaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

