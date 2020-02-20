Mithril (MITH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.15 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex, CoinExchange and DigiFinex. During the last week, Mithril has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008857 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011564 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001596 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000254 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000440 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 776,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, Gate.io, CoinExchange, HitBTC, ZB.COM, FCoin, LBank, Ethfinex, DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.