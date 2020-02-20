Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,367 Shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 27.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNE traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $14.40. 1,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,695. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55. Veoneer Inc has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $31.37.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.61 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Veoneer Inc will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

