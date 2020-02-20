Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 710 Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth $201,000.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

NYSE:JBT traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,016. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. John Bean Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $85.39 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.03 and a 200-day moving average of $108.04.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $545.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

