Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 355.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BWXT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.72. 3,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. BWX Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.51.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $65,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,873.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group raised their price target on BWX Technologies to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

