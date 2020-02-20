Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,577.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $428,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,506,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,416,625 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRCY traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.40. 104,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,971. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $57.71 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.77.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MRCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

