Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,457 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,300 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 510.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,098 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,639 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 111,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

FOSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

FOSL stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 19,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,112. The firm has a market cap of $315.75 million, a PE ratio of 208.00 and a beta of 0.25. Fossil Group Inc has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

