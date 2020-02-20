Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $195,000 Stake in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 39,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 45,458 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Shares of OII traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.84. 13,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,169. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.21.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

