Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $310,000 Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 148.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 1,269.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iRobot by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in iRobot by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.53. 20,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,999. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $132.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.47.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. iRobot had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.99.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.