Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Noah were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Noah by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noah by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 123,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Noah by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

NOAH stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.74. 2,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,157. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.86. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $60.14.

NOAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Noah from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noah has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

