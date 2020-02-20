Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $380,000 in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,570,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 564.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 75,835 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $3,127,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MAXR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

MAXR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.38. 22,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,603. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Maxar Technologies Inc has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $21.45.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

