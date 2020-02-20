Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNN traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 52,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

