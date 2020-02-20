Mizuho Lowers Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target to $18.00

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 282.57% from the stock’s previous close.

XERS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $12.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 421,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $153,344.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 172,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,594.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 67,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

