Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.05

Mobivity Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:MFON) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and traded as high as $1.07. Mobivity shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 5,600 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Mobivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.59.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. Its platforms consist of software for phones, tablets, PCs, and point-of-sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content.

