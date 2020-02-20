Moelis Australia Ltd (ASX:MOE) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10

Moelis Australia Ltd (ASX:MOE) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Moelis Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

Shares of ASX:MOE opened at A$5.84 ($4.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.94 million and a PE ratio of 36.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$5.51 and its 200-day moving average is A$4.54. Moelis Australia has a 1-year low of A$3.35 ($2.38) and a 1-year high of A$5.96 ($4.23).

Get Moelis Australia alerts:

In other news, insider Julian Biggins 82,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd.

Moelis Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates in two segments, Corporate Advisory and Equities; and Asset Management. The Corporate Advisory and Equities segment offers strategic and financial advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions; equity capital markets; debt markets; restructuring and recapitalizations; and situations advisory, as well as provides underwriting and institutional stockbroking services.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.