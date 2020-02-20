MonaCoin (MONA) Price Hits $1.85 on Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $121.85 million and $23.02 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00019381 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Zaif, Fisco and Bitbank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,563.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.07 or 0.02676315 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.87 or 0.03835445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00714465 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.47 or 0.00799469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00092957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010348 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00626338 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit, Fisco, Bitbank, QBTC, CryptoBridge and Zaif. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.