Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Trading 19.4% Higher

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI)’s stock price traded up 19.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $3.09, 5,671,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 237% from the average session volume of 1,682,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Get Moneygram International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $186.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of Moneygram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $70,214.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ripple Labs Inc. acquired 626,600 shares of Moneygram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,569,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,237,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,573,844.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Moneygram International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Moneygram International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Moneygram International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Moneygram International by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moneygram International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

About Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.