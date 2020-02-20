Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $10,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.38.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total transaction of $3,013,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,728,850.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 915 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total value of $147,909.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,172,597.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 329,690 shares of company stock valued at $58,797,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,276. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.62. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $193.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.24%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

