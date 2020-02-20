Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,026,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Monster Beverage worth $128,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $70.09 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.70.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

