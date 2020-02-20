Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR)’s stock price rose 16.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.93, approximately 623,926 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 582,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

MR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Montage Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Montage Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Montage Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Montage Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Get Montage Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MR. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Montage Resources by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 81,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Montage Resources by 142.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,294,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 760,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Montage Resources by 38.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 593,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 164,379 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Montage Resources during the fourth quarter worth $4,649,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Montage Resources by 16.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 58,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Montage Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MR)

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.