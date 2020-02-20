Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Releases Earnings Results

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24), RTT News reports. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.87. 240,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,701. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -233.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

