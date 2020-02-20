MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $375.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MSA Safety stock traded down $7.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.71. 15,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.10. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $96.01 and a fifty-two week high of $142.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

In related news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,074,655.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,795.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sidoti increased their price target on MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

