M&T Bank Corp Acquires 10,719 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,515 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $15,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 112.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,418,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,925,000 after buying an additional 11,323,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 96.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,940,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,663 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 86.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,468,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,692 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 103.7% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,208,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 120.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,510,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,760 shares in the last quarter. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.97. 1,612,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,036. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.79. The company has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HDB shares. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

