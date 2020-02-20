M&T Bank Corp Buys 22,313 Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 707,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.43% of Chemours worth $12,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,742,000 after buying an additional 116,537 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemours alerts:

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

CC stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,259,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. Chemours Co has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Chemours from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.