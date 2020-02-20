M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.31. 1,200,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,493. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.45 and a 200 day moving average of $195.36. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.22 and a twelve month high of $211.24. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Cfra boosted their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.07.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

