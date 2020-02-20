M&T Bank Corp Sells 227 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golub Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 384,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 182,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $90.23. 2,253,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.47. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

