M&T Bank Corp Sells 465 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on State Street from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Shares of STT stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $77.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,866. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.98.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $354,957.62. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,220 shares of company stock worth $1,082,259. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

