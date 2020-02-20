M&T Bank Corp Sells 9,500 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.17% of Mdu Resources Group worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of MDU traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $32.21.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.11%.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

