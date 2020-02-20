M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,821. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.92 and a 12 month high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cfra raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus set a $180.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

