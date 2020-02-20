MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $51.48

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$51.48 and last traded at C$51.69, with a volume of 160348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.98.

MTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

