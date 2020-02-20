Multi-collateral DAI Price Tops $0.98 on Top Exchanges (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market cap of $117.86 million and $22.78 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00010328 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00049877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00492834 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $641.00 or 0.06736917 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00068711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027370 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005236 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 120,225,351 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,933,589 tokens. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

