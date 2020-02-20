Myovant Sciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,504 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,539% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 put options.

Shares of MYOV opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $26.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kim Sablich sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $41,928.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,676.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,509,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,641,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,924,193 shares of company stock worth $59,655,919 and have sold 46,144 shares worth $711,963. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,970.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 70,747 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. 39.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

