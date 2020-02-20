Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 2,470.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839,844 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.24% of Nabors Industries worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,412,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,536,000 after acquiring an additional 627,083 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,242,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 1,180.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 865,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 797,749 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 785,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 122,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBR traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 209,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,587,343. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $852.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBR shares. ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.73.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

