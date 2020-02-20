NANJCOIN Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One NANJCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Mercatox. Over the last week, NANJCOIN has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. NANJCOIN has a total market cap of $387,217.00 and $5.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.55 or 0.02935139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00226984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00045049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00144824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NANJCOIN

NANJCOIN was first traded on February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog . The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NANJCOIN Token Trading

NANJCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

