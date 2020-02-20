NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Shares Up 7.5%

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s stock price shot up 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.30, 105,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 124,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of NASDAQ:MYSZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

