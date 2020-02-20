National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,113 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of National Fuel Gas worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,467,000 after buying an additional 333,562 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.35. 12,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,933. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.