National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Announces Earnings Results

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 50.18%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. National Health Investors updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.31-5.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.67-$5.71 EPS.

NYSE NHI traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,915. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.29. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $90.28.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NHI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.