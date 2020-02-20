National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) were down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.19 and last traded at $36.19, approximately 674,721 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 279,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -77.00, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 860.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 954,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,270 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 288.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 510,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 379,118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $9,692,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,542,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,470,000 after purchasing an additional 188,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,906,000 after purchasing an additional 93,419 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

