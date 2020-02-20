Nationwide Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,320 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Nationwide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 14.5% of Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 187.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 34,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $80.99. 2,419,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,603. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.29.

