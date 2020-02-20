NavCoin Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, NavCoin has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001182 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, cfinex and Poloniex. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and $207,927.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008120 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004911 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006717 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029174 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,871,787 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, cfinex, Cryptopia, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.