Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Navient has a payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Navient to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Navient stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,106. The company has a quick ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. Navient has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Navient will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NAVI. Stephens assumed coverage on Navient in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

