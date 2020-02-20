nDEX 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,314.00 (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, nDEX has traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One nDEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. nDEX has a market cap of $6,304.00 and $1,314.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get nDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.54 or 0.03006229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00232604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00046065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00147837 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002710 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial . nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.