Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.10.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $53.04 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.09% and a negative net margin of 348.96%. The business had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $356,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,688 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,773 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,449 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,237,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $59,688,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,108,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

