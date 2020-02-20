Neo Achieves Market Cap of $981.81 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $981.81 million and $991.47 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $13.92 or 0.00144824 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Liquid, Gate.io and Huobi. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.55 or 0.02935139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00226984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00045049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000206 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Upbit, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Liquid, LBank, Gate.io, Livecoin, Huobi, COSS, Coinsuper, BitForex, TDAX, BCEX, Switcheo Network, Bittrex, Kucoin, OKEx, BitMart, Cryptopia, Coinrail, Exrates, Tidebit, Binance, Ovis, DragonEX, Koinex, BigONE, HitBTC, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Bitinka, Coinnest, Bibox, Allcoin, CoinBene, OTCBTC and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.