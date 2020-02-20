Netfin Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NFINU) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Netfin Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFINU) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netfin Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,018,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Netfin Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,036,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Netfin Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,045,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netfin Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,833,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Netfin Acquisition by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Netfin Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on financial technology, technology, financial services, including commercial banking, trade finance, online payments and banking, and telecommunications.

