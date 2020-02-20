Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 92,650 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $385.88. 3,432,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,363,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $389.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,102 shares of company stock valued at $45,886,831 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.