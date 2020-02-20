Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.54.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $561,737.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,643,254.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $191,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,286 shares of company stock worth $5,167,948. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $103.15. 571,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.75. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 312.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

