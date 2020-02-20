New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of New York Community Bancorp worth $13,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 34.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYCB has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of NYCB stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 57,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

